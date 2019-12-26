holiday travel

Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel, AAA says

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO -- After the holidays, comes the traveling.

More Americans than ever recorded are reported to be traveling this holiday season from Saturday, Dec. 21st through Wednesday, January, 1, according to AAA.

With an estimated 115.6 million travelers expected through the weekend, travelers should expect delays on the roads and at airports.

According to AAA, more than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations and delays are expected to be the worst on Thursday, December 26. Afternoon delays are projected to nearly double in traffic in bigger cities, AAA said.

Weather conditions will also slow down traffic. Caltrans officials closed Highway 58 over Tehachapi and Interstate 5 at the Grapevine due to heavy snowfall. Those traveling from the Valley to Southern California will have to take Highway 101.

"Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth," said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel. "Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays."

Drivers are encouraged to get a head start on the roads and plan ahead for delays.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsholidaycarsaaau.s. & worldholiday traveltraffic
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
69-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
3 passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX
SFO's Wag Brigade is paw-fect stress reliever for airport passengers
Passengers wearing ugly Christmas sweaters may board first
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy snowfall closes I-5 at Grapevine, Hwy 58 over Tehachapi
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in southeast Fresno
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
3 teens killed, 2 injured in Pleasanton crash on Christmas
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Veterans receive free meal, clothes and more on Christmas
Show More
Fresno firefighters see busy Christmas morning to keep community safe
Merced woman held for setting fire that caused $50,000 damage
Homeless woman looking for place to sleep brutally murdered in Madera, police say
Fresno Police find trail of blood, searching for shooting victim
Here's how you can win a trip around California
More TOP STORIES News