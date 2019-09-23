Best time to book flights for holiday season is now, travel experts say

If you're getting a head start on travel plans for the holidays, experts say now is the best time to book your flights.
According to a report by AAA, the ideal window of time to buy air travel for this Thanksgiving and Christmas begins Wednesday, September 25th. But you need to move fast. The report says most of the best deals will be gone by Halloween.
Researchers say that while there's no way to guarantee you're getting the best price available, being flexible with travel dates can help.
For Thanksgiving, AAA recommends flying on Monday, November 25th or on Thanksgiving Day. For Christmas, flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally the cheapest.
