Travel

Hawaii flight prices fall as Southwest enters the market

EMBED <>More Videos

Did Southwest Airlines just trigger a fare war? Some flights are as low as $98 for trips to Hawaii.

If you want to get away on an island vacation, now might be the time to book it.

Southwest Airlines' will start flying to Hawaii and it may have sparked some friendly fare competition, at least for the time being.

Nonstop flights could be found on Google for as low as $98 each way from Oakland International Airport to Honolulu.

True, you'd have to fly out of California.

But since Bush Intercontinental Airport would be much more convenient for people in the Houston area, you can expect the roundtrip flights to be a bit steeper, but not bad.

The drop in prices comes about a week after Texas-based Southwest Airlines started flying to Honolulu.



Southwest says its intention is to begin nonstop service from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose and Sacramento to four Hawaiian destinations: Honolulu (Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Kona (Island of Hawaii), and Lihue (Kauai).

You can read more about Southwest Airlines' plans on its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiius worldtravel tipssouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
High school security guard accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Newsom's halt on executions expected to generate political opposition
Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California
Fresno doctor charged with sex crimes on patient, plus cover-up
One of Fresno's most horrific murder crimes took place 15 years ago
Governor Newsom's housing crisis funds get bipartisan push-back
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Show More
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling hunting gear in 125 stores
New changes will make casting a ballot easier in Fresno County
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula charged with cruelty to a child
Health officials warn of measles exposure at LAX
Victims from deadly late night crash in Parlier identified
More TOP STORIES News