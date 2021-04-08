yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservations starting May 21

The National Park Service said starting Friday, May 21, visitors will need to reserve a day-use pass to enter the park.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anyone who wants to spend the day exploring Yosemite National Park later this spring or this summer will have to make a reservation.

The National Park Service said starting Friday, May 21, visitors will need to reserve a day-use pass to enter the park.

That includes annual and lifetime pass holders.

A news release said the temporary reservation system is being reinstated to "allow the park to manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to COVID-19."

Each reservation is valid for three days and will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park. Reservation passes will become available starting Wednesday, April 21 at 8:00 am.

Anyone staying at the Yosemite Valley Lodge, Ahwahnee Hotel or Upper Pines Campground will receive a day-use pass with their hotel reservation.

The reservation system is set to stay in effect through Thursday, September 30.

