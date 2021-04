Yosemite National Park to require day-use reservations starting May 21

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Anyone who wants to spend the day exploring Yosemite National Park later this spring or this summer will have to make a reservation.The National Park Service said starting Friday, May 21, visitors will need to reserve a day-use pass to enter the park.That includes annual and lifetime pass holders.A news release said the temporary reservation system is being reinstated to "allow the park to manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to COVID-19."Each reservation is valid for three days and will get one vehicle and its occupants into the park. Reservation passes will become available starting Wednesday, April 21 at 8:00 am.Anyone staying at the Yosemite Valley Lodge, Ahwahnee Hotel or Upper Pines Campground will receive a day-use pass with their hotel reservation.The reservation system is set to stay in effect through Thursday, September 30.