Students holding heater and blanket drive for Traver community

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crew of Tulare County students is helping their community have a warmer holiday season.About a dozen kids at Traver Elementary School are participating in a blanket and heater drive.So far, the group has collected about 70 blankets for families in the Traver area.Some of the students are even knitting up blankets to donate."I joined this project because I thought it would be very useful to our community in Traver," says Andres Solis."We're hoping to continue to get more funding for the heaters," says Elizabeth Rodriguez. "We're about $600 short of our goal."The blanket and heater giveaway will be held on Friday.If you'd like to support the cause, you can visit their GoFundMe page.