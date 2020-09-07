Tropical Storm Rene forms in Atlantic hours after Tropical Storm Paulette

Tropical Depression 18 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Rene Monday afternoon, becoming the earliest "R" named storm on record.
Rene will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Cabo Verde Islands tonight into Tuesday. Rene may strengthen over warm ocean waters and become a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday, then curve northward.
It will most likely remain far away from the United States.
As of NHC's 5 p.m. update, Tropical Storm Rene has 40 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph and is moving west-north-west at 12 mph.
Earlier Monday, Tropical Depression 17 became Tropical Storm Paulette, the earliest "P" named storm in recorded history.
Paulette is expected to remain a tropical storm as it slowly drifts to the northwest over the next 5 days. Paulette may slightly strengthen before curving to the north, likely staying away from the United States.
As of NHC's 5 p.m. update, Paulette is 1,220 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with 40 mph winds and moving northwest at 3 mph.
A broad area of low pressure southwest of Bermuda is also of interest.
While it does have a low chance for development over the next 5 days, it may become better organized in an area of warm ocean waters and light wind shear.
If it forms, we'll see increased moisture in the form of showers and storms for the middle and end of the week.
What happens when we run out of letters of the alphabet for hurricane names?
Having this many systems developing at once is not unusual for this time of year. The middle of September is the peak of the hurricane season.
Yet, this hurricane season has been more active than usual. It is on pace to have the most named storms ever, breaking the record set in 2005. The following tropical storms all set records as the earliest of their respective first letters to ever form: Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, and Omar.
