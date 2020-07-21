Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged recruiter: 'I just wish her well'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6317117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend will remain behind bars until trial after she was denied bail Tuesday on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6292696" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wishes Ghislaine Maxwell well. Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, faces charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago.Asked during a White House briefing Tuesday about the potential long-term implications of Maxwell's arrest, Trump said: "I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly."The president said he had met Maxwell "numerous times over the years" because they both lived in Palm Beach, Florida."I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew," he added.Maxwell was arrested earlier this month on charges she helped lure at least three girls - one as young as 14 - to be sexually abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of victimizing dozens of girls and women over many years.According to the indictment, Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent companion on trips around the world, facilitated his crimes and on some occasions joined him in sexually abusing the girls.Epstein, 66, died by suicide in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.Maxwell has for years been accused by many women of acting as a madam for Epstein, helping him scout young girls for abuse, then hiring them to give him massages, during which the girls were pressured into sex acts. In one lawsuit, a woman alleged Maxwell was the "highest-ranking employee" of Epstein's alleged sex trafficking enterprise. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges.Maxwell's lawyers said she "vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence."A trial is set for July 2021.Prince Andrew has denied a woman's allegation that Maxwell arranged for them to have sex at her London townhouse in 2001, when she was 17. Andrew has said the woman was "totally lying."