Tulare church's fireworks fundraiser raising money to clear medical debt

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare church is trying something new for their annual fireworks fundraiser.This year, Tulare Church of the Nazarene is donating at least half of what they earn from their fireworks booth to a non-profit called RIP Medical Debt, which according to the company's website is "dedicated to removing the burden of medical debt for individuals, families and veterans across America."The organization uses donations to buy large bundles of medical debt and then forgive it without tax consequences.The church's goal is to raise $15,000, which they say translates to $1.5 million in forgiven debt."We just wanted to extend some hope and some compassion to people here that hope is not lost," Kurtis Boyd said. "You have not been forgotten. There are people who care about you and we want to see people pulled out of that crushing debt that they have."If you'd like to help Tulare Church of the Nazarene meet their goal of abolishing medical debt for people in the Central Valley, head to their fireworks booth, located on the north side of the Tulare Target parking lot.You can also donate on their website at tularechurch.org.