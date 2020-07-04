fundraiser

Tulare church's fireworks fundraiser raising money to clear medical debt

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare church is trying something new for their annual fireworks fundraiser.

This year, Tulare Church of the Nazarene is donating at least half of what they earn from their fireworks booth to a non-profit called RIP Medical Debt, which according to the company's website is "dedicated to removing the burden of medical debt for individuals, families and veterans across America."

The organization uses donations to buy large bundles of medical debt and then forgive it without tax consequences.

The church's goal is to raise $15,000, which they say translates to $1.5 million in forgiven debt.

"We just wanted to extend some hope and some compassion to people here that hope is not lost," Kurtis Boyd said. "You have not been forgotten. There are people who care about you and we want to see people pulled out of that crushing debt that they have."

If you'd like to help Tulare Church of the Nazarene meet their goal of abolishing medical debt for people in the Central Valley, head to their fireworks booth, located on the north side of the Tulare Target parking lot.

You can also donate on their website at tularechurch.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularefundraiserfireworks
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Sanger High School sells face masks to raise funds for football team
Nonprofit Fresno Barrios Unidos chosen to get grants from Love Not Fear fundraiser
New Yorkers come together for 'Rise Up New York!' virtual telethon
Fresno donors raise over $1 million for local non-profits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Pedestrian severely injured after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Visalia, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
2 children killed, 3 adults injured in Delano shooting, police say
1 killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run
Show More
Local law enforcement urge residents to wear masks
Gruesome details show how Texas soldier may have been killed
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
Wild fireworks street fight caught on video
643 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fresno Co. Jail
More TOP STORIES News