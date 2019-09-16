Tulare Co. man sentenced 38 years to life in prison for molesting child

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man was sentenced 38 years to life in prison for several felony child molestation-related crimes, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.
Juan Nevarez was sentenced Monday afternoon for crimes committed against a girl between the ages of eight and 12 that occurred between 2013 and 2017.
Officials say Nevarez is required to register a sex offender for the rest of his life.
