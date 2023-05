Investigators in Tulare County are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Ducor.

Car and money stolen in armed robbery at Tulare County convenience store, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators in Tulare County are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Ducor.

Deputies say several armed suspects walked into the Ducor Handy Market at Avenue 56 and Braly Road just before 11:30 Sunday night.

They got away with cash from the store and stole a customer's car.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information about this crime, call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.