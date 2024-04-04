1 hospitalized after crashing car after being shot in Tulare County, authorities say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities in Tulare are investigating a shooting that ended with a car crash, sending one person to the hospital.

It happened at about 9:30 pm Wednesday near Matheny Tract.

Both sheriff's deputies and police responded.

They say the victim had been shot before crashing their vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital, but are expected to survive.

Investigators haven't said what led up to the shooting or whether they've identified a possible suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.