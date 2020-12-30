fatal crash

1 killed in Tulare County rollover crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly crash in Tulare County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened overnight on Road 92B and Avenue 264, north of Tulare.

Authorities say a driver crashed through a fence, and their vehicle overturned. CHP officers say the driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The CHP is warning drivers of possible traffic congestion as officers continue their investigation.
FATAL CRASH
