FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead in Tulare County.It happened Monday after 9:30 am near Highway 201 and Road 116.Officers say the 37-year-old rider crashed into a tree in a nearby orchard. He died at the scene.The CHP says the rider was a man from Dinuba. His name has not been released.Investigators are working to determine what caused the man to crash his bike.It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.