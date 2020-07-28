Tulare County to hold drive-thru fair this September amid COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fair will be held as a drive-thru event this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced.Fair-goers will still be able to enjoy fair food as well as art, photography and other exhibits by Tulare County residents.Items will be displayed online and throughout the grounds under large tents as part of the fair drive-thru experience.Entries are now being accepted through the fair's website, and the deadline to enter is August 21.The fair will run from September 18 through September 20. The drive-thru fee will cost $5 per person.