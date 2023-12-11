1 killed, 3 hospitalized in three-car crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead and four other people have been hospitalized following a crash in Tulare County.

The Tulare County Fire Department says in a Facebook post the crash happened Sunday night on Avenue 196 and Road 204 near Plainview.

The three-car crash involved four people with one who died at the scene.

The other three people suffered minor to major injuries and all were taken to the hospital.

The Tulare County Fire Department says Avenue 196 will be closed for "quite a while" and advises drivers to avoid the area.

The California Highway Patrol is on scene and conducting its investigation.

