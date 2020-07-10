fire

Investigators searching for possible arsonist after 2 fires spark in Tulare County

Fire investigators and law enforcement agencies are investigating what caused a couple of fires in rural Tulare County.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators and law enforcement agencies are investigating what caused a couple of fires in rural Tulare County.

The first blaze sparked just after 2:30 a.m. at Avenue 388 and Highway 201 near the town of Yettem.

Firefighters say a few old greenhouse structures caught fire.

Tulare area California Highway Patrol officers and Tulare County sheriff's deputies joined the investigation after a second pallet fire was found burning nearby.

The greenhouses were not currently being used for growing plants, officials said.

One of the fires caused a power line to fall, and crews were working to douse the flames. There was no immediate threat of spread, firefighters say.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyfirearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Large haystack burning in Tulare County, firefighters say
Pandemic forcing firefighters to make changes heading into wildfire season
Firefighters put out fire near Fowler and Teague in Fresno County
Firefighter returns a favor 21 years to the day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kingsburg firefighter, wife accused of abusing 5-year-old son
Authorities investigating homicide in eastern Fresno County
Firebaugh community comes together to help toddler fighting cancer
Central California coronavirus cases
13 people contract COVID-19 at Livingston Foster Farms facility
Tulare Co. officers helping in search for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera
FUSD urges parents to decide on how their kids will learn
Show More
Racist rant: Consequences and an apology after Fresno bar incident
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
Fresno Police identify 21-year-old man murdered in random attack
9 residents, 2 staff members contract COVID-19 at Madera nursing center
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
More TOP STORIES News