FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those with appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations in Tulare County can get a free bus ride to their destination.Both county and city transit lines in Visalia, Porterville, Tulare, and Dinuba began offering the free rides on Monday.Passengers going to a vaccination appointment must let the bus driver know as soon as they board.They'll also be required to show proof of an appointment for that day.