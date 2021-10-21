hazmat

4 hospitalized after exposure to unknown substance at Tulare County packing house

EMS crews were evaluating each employee, and so far, four have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance while working at a packing house in Tulare County on Thursday.

It happened at a packing building on Road 136 north of Delano.

All employees inside the building were evacuated, officials say. EMS crews were evaluating each person, and so far, four have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Teams from the Tulare County Fire Department, Visalia Fire, Tulare County Environmental Health, Tulare County OES and sheriff's office were called were working to clear the area of any hazardous materials.

Authorities have not determined what the substance is at this time.

Related topics:
tulare countyhazmat
