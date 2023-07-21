Tulare County small businesses offer ways to stay cool during heat wave

Small businesses are making a splash, trying to find ways to help you beat the heat.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People are making a splash in Tulare County, just trying to find ways to beat the heat.

Water slide rentals and coolers are a hot commodity for those trying to stay cool, especially as temperatures top over 100 degrees..

David Carman has been running Visalia Bounce Houses and Waterslides for 15 years.

He started his business after becoming a single dad.

The summer months are his busiest for slide rentals.

He says the best part is watching the kids having fun.

"It is the greatest and coolest feeling. I have been there so many times when they are just astounded and absorbing that fun. And you know what my job is? My job is basically to make children happy on their birthdays," says David.

Emma Olivas, Children's Ministry Director, rented the water slide for the children attending Vacation Bible School at her church.

It was a nice surprise and the children's reactions, priceless.

"They were so excited. We have a verse that we've been learning, it says "God cares for us and they all shout 'Hallelujah' and so when we came out here i didnt even say the verse and they all shouted 'Hallelujah' so it was awesome to see that. Super grateful," says Emma.

People are also fans of these portable coolers.

At about four feet tall and two feet wide, they can cool off a 1,000 sq ft space in minutes.

Jennifer and her husband started their business, Dru and Jenn's Party rentals, a couple months ago.

They pride themselves in affordable pricing, to accommodate their target market.

"The people who need help, and there are people charging upwards of $200, $250 so for me even for us that is unreasonable so the $30 has been a hit," says Jennifer.

Jennifer has a great backyard too, and you can take advantage of it. She rents it out, for $30 an hour, on an app called Swimply.

Jennifer says her and her husband are just trying to help people find ways to stay cool this summer, at a price they can afford.

So, if you are looking for ways to cool off this summer, both business owners say they still have availability.

Dru & Jenn's Rentals can be found here. Visalia Bounce Houses and Waterslides can be reached at (559) 302-8894.

