Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fatal hit-and-run investigation is underway in Tulare County.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 12:30 am Sunday on Avenue 252, east of Road 216.
That is in Tulare County, east of Lindsay, in an area known as Tonyville.
Officers found a 43-year-old man from Lindsay who had been hit by a vehicle while walking in the road.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are now searching for the vehicle that hit him.
Investigators have not released a description of the vehicle involved.