Authorities asking for help identifying person found dead in Earlimart

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead in Earlimart last week.

The body was found in the area of Avenue 24 and Road 156 on July 22.

Sheriff's officials said the body is believed to be a man about 18 to 30 years old.

Authorities said it appeared to be at the location for more than 30 days before it was discovered.

It's not yet known if foul play was involved, but the case is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week to determine an official cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

