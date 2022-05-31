homicide

Authorities identify 65-year-old man shot to death in Tulare County

Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death at his home in Tulare County on Monday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot to death at Tulare County home, detectives investigating

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death at his home in Tulare County on Monday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Richard Crowder was shot at his home on Spruce and Alfred Street just after 1:30 am.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Detectives say his dogs were also shot.

Crowder died at the scene, officials said. One of the dogs also died.

Now, detectives are searching for a motive for the shooting.

"We don't have a suspect at this point in time, but as I mentioned, we are asking the public that if they have any information to please contact our office," says Tulare County Sgt. Jessica Viera.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyexeterfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man and woman killed in southeast Fresno shooting
Debbie Dorian murder suspect hoping for separate trial on sex crimes
Murdered for Millions
Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting
TOP STORIES
Man and woman killed in southeast Fresno shooting
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Fresno area's holiday weekend sees multiple domestic violence attacks
Corcoran man arrested, accused of child sex abuse
Life in limbo for family of Fresno hit-and-run, dragging victim
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
Show More
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after Fresno County crash
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
In major blow, EU bans imports of most Russian oil
More TOP STORIES News