Authorities identify 65-year-old man shot to death in Tulare County

EXETER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death at his home in Tulare County on Monday.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Richard Crowder was shot at his home on Spruce and Alfred Street just after 1:30 am.Detectives say his dogs were also shot.Crowder died at the scene, officials said. One of the dogs also died.Now, detectives are searching for a motive for the shooting."We don't have a suspect at this point in time, but as I mentioned, we are asking the public that if they have any information to please contact our office," says Tulare County Sgt. Jessica Viera.