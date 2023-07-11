A South Valley family must now find a new place to stay after a late-night fire consumed their home.

Family displaced following house fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley family must now find a new place to stay after a late-night fire consumed their home.

It happened just before 11 pm Monday on Matthew Avenue near Petunia Street in Farmersville.

Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

They say the fire caused heavy damage to the rear of the home, and spread to the attic.

A portion of the roof also collapsed.

Family members were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

Crews from Farmersville, Lindsay, CAL FIRE Tulare County and Visalia all battled this fire.