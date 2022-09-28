Tulare County Sheriff investigating inmate suicide

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate's suicide at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Visalia.

On Tuesday night, Correctional deputies say they found 45-year-old Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell.

Medics arrived and administered life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Peck was pronounced dead.

Peck was arrested and booked last weekend for a parole violation, a warrant and new charges of criminal threats, assault and vandalism.

Tulare County Sheriff's Office Detectives Unit is taking over the investigation.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).