Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigating man found dead in Sultana

TULARE COUNTY, Calif/ (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found in a pickup truck in the community of Sultana.

Deputies were called to Avenue 416 and Road 103 just before 7:22 a.m. Friday.

Detectives are on scene as this is an active investigation.

A cause of death and identity for that person has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.

