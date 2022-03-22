Tulare County deputies searching for vehicle involved in drive-by shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are looking for a car they say may be connected to a drive-by shooting.Investigators say a shooting victim arrived at Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia on March 3.The victim had been driving south on Road 156, between Avenue 288 and 280, when they passed a slower car.As they passed, deputies say someone in the other car began shooting at them.Detectives are now looking for a newer model, dark-colored Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows. It was last seen traveling east on Avenue 280 toward Farmersville and Exeter.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.