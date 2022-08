Crews battling Marmot Fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office downgraded an evacuation warning for a wildfire.

The Marmot Fire sparked just before 2 p.m. southeast of Three Rivers and has spread to 127 acres, according to CAL FIRE. As of Wednesday morning, it is 15% contained.

The sheriff's office says those who need extra time to evacuate should leave now.

