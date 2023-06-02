WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman accused of embezzling over $60,000 from Credit Union One accounts in Tulare

FBI Agents say In July and August of last year, Olson made several unauthorized withdrawals from four member accounts.

KFSN logo
Friday, June 2, 2023 6:17PM
Woman accused of embezzling from Credit Union One accounts in Tulare
EMBED <>More Videos

48-year-old Esther Andrade Olson of Kings County is accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple accounts at Credit Union One in Tulare.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley woman will face a federal court judge Friday over a charge of embezzlement.

48-year-old Esther Andrade Olson of Kings County is accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple accounts at Credit Union One in Tulare.

FBI Agents say In July and August of last year, Olson made several unauthorized withdrawals from four member accounts, including seven withdrawals totaling $35,000 from one member.

When questioned by credit union officials, Olson resigned from her position.

Court documents indicate that Olson was using some of the funds to promote herself on TikTok.

If convicted, Olson faces 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW