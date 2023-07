A Coalinga-Huron Unified School District employee was arrested for embezzlement this week.

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Coalinga-Huron Unified School District employee was arrested for embezzlement this week.

Coalinga police say Rafael Guzman Garcia is an accounting specialist.

An investigation first began in December when fellow employees alerted officers.

Garcia is accused of stealing more than $30,000 dollars from the school district.

Investigators say he confessed to the crime and turned himself in to police on Monday.

Garcia has been placed on Administrative leave.