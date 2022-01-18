2 homes damaged in separate fires in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a busy night for South valley firefighters.Several agencies battled two massive house fires across the city of Tulare.The first fire broke out around 6:30 pm Monday at a home on Beechwood and Vetter, and just 30 minutes later, a house on Cherry and Cross also went up in flames.Flames tore through the ceiling of the home on Cherry and Cross as crews arrived.Several Visalia and Tulare County fire units were able to help city firefighters knock down the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.Across town, crews were already battling a house fire on Beechwood and Vetter Drives.The front portion of the house had heavy fire damage, but smoke damage extended throughout the home.Tulare firefighters have not released any information on possible injuries or a cause for this fire.