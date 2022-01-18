house fire

2 homes damaged in separate fires in Tulare

EMBED <>More Videos

2 homes damaged in separate fires in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a busy night for South valley firefighters.

Several agencies battled two massive house fires across the city of Tulare.

The first fire broke out around 6:30 pm Monday at a home on Beechwood and Vetter, and just 30 minutes later, a house on Cherry and Cross also went up in flames.

Flames tore through the ceiling of the home on Cherry and Cross as crews arrived.

Several Visalia and Tulare County fire units were able to help city firefighters knock down the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.

Across town, crews were already battling a house fire on Beechwood and Vetter Drives.

The front portion of the house had heavy fire damage, but smoke damage extended throughout the home.

Tulare firefighters have not released any information on possible injuries or a cause for this fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularefirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
House destroyed by fire in Tulare County
Fire damages central Fresno home
7 displaced after fire damages home in east central Fresno
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
TOP STORIES
Teen killed, another injured in shooting in Orange Cove
New developments in Missy Hernandez murder case to be released
1 killed in crash in Madera, Yosemite Ave closed for investigation
Man shot after fight with brother in Madera, suspect in custody
Suspected child abuser rearrested after warrant served at church
19-year-old hospitalized after explosion at Table Mountain Casino
Doctors weigh in on what future of living with COVID looks like
Show More
Field worker's truck stolen by armed man in Hanford, deputies say
Omicron variant impacts Valley Children's hospitalizations, staffing
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
Farmer uses art to help fund well for fellow 81-year-old Valley farmer
Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in $68.7 billion deal
More TOP STORIES News