Security, police patrols increased at Tulare Outlet Center after recent robberies

Police say they are actively investigating multiple incidents and arrests are expected soon.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare Police Department is working with the Tulare Outlet Center to crack down on crime at the shopping center.

The department is increasing patrols for the property and its surrounding area.

Officials with the outlet center say it is also increasing the number of security guards and plans to add more security cameras.

The heightened security measures come after recent crimes at the center, including two women who reported they were robbed at gunpoint.

Police say they are actively investigating multiple incidents and arrests are expected soon.

