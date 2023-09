A man has died after being hit by a car in Tulare.

Man dies after being hit by car in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Tulare.

The police department says it happened before 7 am Tulare on Inyo Avenue and Gemini Street.

Authorities say the man was crossing the street when he was hit.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say the man was not using a crosswalk.

He has not been identified.

Drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.