TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was hospitalized after a shooting in Tulare last week has died.Officers responded at about 2:20 am on May 30 to the parking lot of a shopping center on Bardsley Avenue and Spruce Street.Investigators found 27-year-old Damean Fish suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.Police arrested Logan Dalton Starkey in connection to the shooting with help from the Santa Barbara Police Department.