Home searched in Tupac Shakur murder investigation: Source

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Wednesday posthumously honoring slain rapper Tupac Shakur.

LAS VEGAS -- Police searched a home in the Las Vegas area on Monday night in the long-dormant murder case of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time," Las Vegas Police said in a statement.

Shakur, one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop, was shot on Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died in the hospital six days later from his injuries at the age of 25. No arrests have been made.

American rapper Tupac Shakur at the premiere of "I Like It Like That" to benefit women in need, Nov. 13, 1994. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

His professional music career only lasted five years, but he sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album "All Eyez on Me," which was packed with hits including "California Love (Remix)", "I Ain't Mad at Cha" and "How Do U Want It."

On March 9, 1997, the Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, was shot and killed in Los Angeles. That shooting is widely believed to have been connected to the killing of Tupac, but like the Tupac case, no arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday there is no update to share on the Biggie Smalls murder investigation in light of the news in Las Vegas.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.