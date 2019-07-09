house fire

Two families displaced after house fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two families are without a home after a house fire in southwest Fresno Monday night.

Fire officials say around 8:45 p.m. crews responded reports of a home on fire near South Teilman and West Whitesbridge Avenues.

The family told firefighters they were cleaning up the yard and attempting to burn some of the garbage when the flames spread to the home.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss and the estimated cost of damage is unknown at this time.

They say a family of four and a family of two has been displaced.
