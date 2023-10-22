Roads are back open after an early morning crash that hospitalized two people in Clovis.

2 hospitalized following early morning car crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Roads are back open after an early morning crash that hospitalized two people in Clovis.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of Shaw Avenue near Locan Avenue.

The crash caused both directions of Shaw Avenue to be shut down for several hours.

Clovis Police say two the cars collided and both drivers were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries and their current condition is unknown.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.