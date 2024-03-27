2 killed in Fresno County crash identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has identified two people who were killed in a crash in Fresno County on Monday.

It happened around 3:30 pm on Parlier and Buttonwillow Avenues, just outside Reedley.

Investigators say 40-year-old Maria Ayers of Fresno was driving east on Parlier and rolled through a stop sign.

Her car collided with a truck headed north on Buttonwillow.

Ayers and her 58-year-old passenger, Sergio Medina Leon of Fresno, became pinned inside.

Medina Leon died at the scene while Ayers died on her way to the hospital.

The person driving the truck was not injured.