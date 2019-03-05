fatal crash

Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 180; drugs may have been factor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE - A 23-year-old man driving the wrong way on Highway 180 was killed after his Mercedes collided head-on with another car on Monday night. The 22-year-old woman driving the other car was also killed. It is not clear why the man was travelling eastbound on a westbound lane on the highway, and authorities say drugs may have been a factor.

California Highway Patrol officers are on the scene of a fatal accident on Highway 180 near Hayes Avenue in Fresno County.

Officers say two vehicles collided head-on, and both drivers died on impact. They were the only occupants in each car.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. It's not clear what caused the accident.

The roadway will be closed for several hours into the night as crews investigate.

