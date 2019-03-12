fatal crash

Two people killed in head-on crash in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly two-car crash that left two people dead in Parlier.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. Monday on Mendocino Avenue just south of Manning Avenue.

According to officers, a man driving north in a pick-up truck crossed the road's double-yellow lines for an unknown reason, crashing head-on with a woman in a van.

Both drivers died at the scene. They were the only occupants in their vehicles.

Officers have the roads closed off as they investigate the crash.

CHP says it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.
