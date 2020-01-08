Family & Parenting

Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 2019

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A Florida woman is seeing quadruple after giving birth to two sets of all male twins in 2019.

Alexzandria Wolliston of Palm Beach, tells WPTV she didn't even know twins ran in her family.

Doctors told her she had better chances of winning the lottery.

"Oh yes, I feel like I hit the twin lottery," said Wolliston.

Mark and Malakhi were born in March. Then in May, with no plans for more, Wolliston learned a second set was coming. Kaylen and Kaleb were born on December 27.

Wolliston says she recently learned both of her grandmothers lost twins boys at birth.

"I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away?" said Wollison. "I feel like they just sent them down for me."

Wolliston welcomed home Kaleb from the NICU on Monday and she's hoping to bring baby Kaylen home soon.

She already has a 3-year-old daughter who she says helped her prepare.

"She was actually worse than them, so she was like two babies in one," said Wollison.

So for now, she's hoping to keep the kid count at a cool party of five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridatwinsbabiesbeating the odds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News