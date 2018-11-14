FIRE

Two suspicious fires break out blocks from each other in Madera

A pair of fires erupt two blocks from each other in Madera, fire crews investigating.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officials are investigating after a pair of fires broke out just two blocks away from each other.

Both blazes sparked just after midnight.

The first fire started around midnight at a building on Yosemite and Gateway.

Fire crews say it started on the outside of the building, with embers making their way to the attic.

Firefighters say there was damage inside the attic upstairs, but no one was around or inside the building.

They say the building is a historic building.

Once that fire was contained, crews were sent two blocks away to D Street and 4th Street.

That's where a commercial building was on fire.

The building was boarded up and fire was seen coming from the back wall of the building.

PG&E was on scene at both locations to stop power from going to the buildings.

Crews are now looking into both fires due to the timing and proximity they say the causes seem suspicious.
