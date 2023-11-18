2 women hospitalized following stabbing in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women are in the hospital and a man is in custody following a stabbing in Hanford.

Officers responded to a call of a man attacking two women that escalated to a stabbing call at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Casa De Sol apartments.

When police arrived, they found the two women with stab wounds to their upper body.

They were taken to the hospital and their current condition is unknown.

Investigators say they were able to get the suspect to surrender after he barricaded himself in an apartment. He is now in custody.

