Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve, sellers say

Time to pick out the best cheap champagne, as some higher-end brands are sold out
By CNN
CHICAGO -- It's time to toast to the future and ring in 2022, but good luck finding bubbly to celebrate with.

Liquor sellers say champagne brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets.

But you can likely still find bottles of less expensive options, CNN reported.

Some say it's due to increased demand, diminished grape harvests and a disrupted supply chain.

Meanwhile, demand for champagne and sparkling wines has surged 120% since 2019.
