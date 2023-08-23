Registration is now open for UC Merced's first Safety Conference. Speakers will focus on active shooter trends, human trafficking threats in higher education, and mental well-being

UC Merced hosting its first Safety Conference in September

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Registration is now open for UC Merced's first Safety Conference.

Students, staff and families from around the valley and state are invited to participate.

Speakers will focus on active shooter trends, human trafficking threats in higher education, and mental well-being.

The Keynote speaker is Jill McClusky.

She founded the Lauren McClusky Foundation after her 21-year-old daughter was murdered on the University of Utah campus.

"She has a really great foundation built around the memory of her daughter, and it supports school safety and supports basically overall comprehensive response to providing a safe campus for all students attending any university," UC Merced's Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police Chou Her said.

Other speakers include members of the FBI and the Secret Service.

The Safety Conference takes place on September 27 at 8 a.m. at the UC Merced Conference Center. Tickets cost $150 dollars.