Rules in place to protect workers from unhealthy air in Central California

Drinking lots of water can also be helpful when the air quality is bad.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cal/OSHA is reminding employers to protect outdoor workers from unhealthy air.

From construction to agriculture, people were hard at work outdoors on Thursday despite an air quality alert.

According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, businesses that operate outside are told to monitor the air quality index.

If the index for PM 2.5 rises above a 151 rating, employers are required to communicate the poor air quality to their employees, limit time outside and offer an N-95 mask.

Craig Arnold, the owner of Arnold Farms in Merced County, says it's something he takes very seriously.

"Our employees are like family to us. And so, I really try to make sure if there are things out there that we can offer them, to make sure they're in a safe working situation, I make sure we have those available for," explained Arnold.

Arnold says he'll even let his employees leave work early and go home if the air quality gets too bad.

Thursday's conditions didn't require Arnold to encourage his employees to wear masks, but medical experts say people should be cautious.

"Unfortunately, these kinds of days are very frequent for us, right? In the summertime, you have the extreme heat, and in the fall, there could be fires and so forth," Arnold said.

Castle Family Health Centers Medical Director Dr. Rodrigo Dezubiria says poor air quality can be dangerous, even to a healthy person.

"On days like today, they really need to kind of calm down. You know, just be inside as much as they can, and stuff like that. You really need to avoid strenuous activity," Dr. Dezubiria said.

Dr. Dezubiria says an N95 mask may help some people, but again, he says it's best to stay inside.

