air travel

United Airlines warns flight attendants not to duct tape unruly passengers

United's memo comes weeks after a man was taped to his seat on a Frontier Airlines flight.
EMBED <>More Videos

United Airlines warns flight crew not to duct tape passengers

PHILADELPHIA -- With in-flight confrontations on the rise, United Airlines has sent a memo to its crewmembers on their protocol for dealing with unruly passengers.

In the memo obtained by ABC News from United's Senior Vice President of Inflight Services John Slater, the airline said there are designated items onboard a flight that may be used in a difficult situation.

"And alternative measures such as tape should never be used," the memo said.

Slater said a few airlines recently made news about the way they've handled situations onboard, linking to a story about a July 31 incident on a Frontier Airlines plane.

RELATED: Man duct-taped to seat for allegedly touching flight attendants on Frontier flight
EMBED More News Videos

Maxwell Berry, 22, was charged with three counts of battery.



He said United crews have used relied on all aspects of inflight safety training, including de-escalation.

"This professionalism and composure have set us apart from some of our competitors," the United memo said.

A viral video taken by a Frontier passenger showed a passenger having to be restrained by being duct-taped to his seat on a Philadelphia to Miami flight.

The passenger, identified as 22-year-old Maxwell Wilkinson Berry of Norwalk, Ohio, was charged with three counts of battery.

22-year-old Maxwell Berry was arrested on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami.

Miami-Dade County Corrections



Berry had had two drinks, spilled a third on himself, was wandering the cabin shirtless and groped the breasts of two female flight attendants, according to a report by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The report said a third flight attendant "asked him several times to calm down and remain seated," and the passenger "punched [him] in the face with a closed fist."

RELATED: Frontier Airlines: 'We are supporting' crew who restrained man on Philly-Miami flight
EMBED More News Videos

After the union representing its flight attendants criticized the airline's "knee-jerk reaction to a short video clip that did not show the full incident," the airline voiced support for its crew.



A flight attendant and "nearby passengers restrained the defendant and had to tape him down to the seat and tie him with a seat belt extender for the remaining flight," police said.

A man can be seen in the video using a roll of tape to strap the passenger in a seat as he continued to shout.

Maxwell Berry was duct taped to the airplane seat until the flight landed, the police report said.

Alfredo Rivera



A source familiar with Frontier said the airline's planes do carry duct tape that can be used in extreme situations to restrain a violent passenger. The source said Frontier's onboard kits do not include flexible plastic handcuffs, as some airlines carry. Frontier's spokeswoman did not comment on what restraint devices are carried on its aircraft.

She said the passenger "needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived."

The flight attendants were placed on leave while the airline investigated.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported more than 3,800 cases of unruly passengers since the start of the year.

----

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiafloridaohiounited airlinesair travelfrontier airlinesu.s. & worldpassengerflight attendantairplaneairport security
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Thanksgiving travel expected to be up from before the pandemic
Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving travel rush
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
TSA 'confident' it's prepared to handle Thanksgiving travel rush
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News