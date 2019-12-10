UPDATE: Merced Co man arrested for shooting, killing 16-year-old son of woman he had dated

@FresnoSheriff Homicide detectives and patrol deputies are on scene investigating a shooting that killed a teenage boy. A second person was shot and injured. It happened around 9:00 pm on the 9500 block of Flores Dr. in San Joaquin. PIO is on

the way and will brief media. — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) December 10, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced County man has been arrested a day after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Fresno County.Fresno County deputies and Salinas Police joined hands to find and arrest 36-year-old Hileberto Valtierra Jr. of Le Grand.Authorities say Valtierra Jr. shot Angel Trejo and his older brother, who was injured. They say Valtierra Jr. had been in a relationship with the victims' mother, but the motive for the shooting is not yet clear.Those who have information are urged to call Detective Adrian Villegas at (559) 600-8210 or submit tips to Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.----------------------------------------A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Fresno County.A second victim - his older brother - has also been injured in the shooting.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office tells Action News the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Flores drive and Sutter Avenue in San Joaquin.The teenager has been identified as Angel Trejo.Homicide detectives are now on scene.The condition of the second victim is not yet known, but he is said to be in his early twenties.