FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, a field of 312 golfers will tee off for the first round of the United States Amateur - a USGA championship event that's held at Oakmont Country Club.
It's a prestigious event that's been won by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau.
This week a pair of Bulldog golfers are hoping to add their name to the list.
But just making it this far is a huge accomplishment for Michael Cliff, Matthew Sutherland and the program.
Bulldog Breakdown: 2 golfers make it to US Amateur
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News