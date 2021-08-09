Bulldog Breakdown: 2 golfers make it to US Amateur

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Monday, a field of 312 golfers will tee off for the first round of the United States Amateur - a USGA championship event that's held at Oakmont Country Club.It's a prestigious event that's been won by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Bryson DeChambeau.This week a pair of Bulldog golfers are hoping to add their name to the list.But just making it this far is a huge accomplishment for Michael Cliff, Matthew Sutherland and the program.