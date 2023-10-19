State Department advises all Americans overseas 'to exercise increased caution' in worldwide alert

The US State Department on Thursday advised all US citizens worldwide "to exercise increased caution" due to "increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests."

The issuance of the rare worldwide caution alert comes as protests have erupted throughout the Middle East in response to the Israel-Hamas war, with many demonstrators targeting US diplomatic compounds.

The State Department has raised the Travel Advisory for Lebanon and Israel to the highest level and has authorized non-emergency US government personnel and family members to depart.

The State Department last issued this kind of alert in August 2022 in the wake of the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, warning that "supporters of al- Qa'ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens."

This is developing and will be updated if more information becomes available.