Spoil your sweetheart this Valentine's Day while supporting local businesses

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The countdown is on to spoil your sweetheart this Valentine's Day.

The best way to anyone's heart is through food and the Pie Mamas in West Central Fresno are proof of that.

"You feel the love that we put into our pies. When you eat these, when you take that bite, it's that buttery flakey crust it just feels so good," owner Anna Covarrubias says.

Baked from scratch and made with love, the Pie Mamas are offering full, mini or bite sized pies.

"They can add different writing on it they can add 'I love yous' in English, Spanish whatever language they want." Covarrubias says. "You're not only supporting a local business, you're helping us help our families and our business grow."

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Apple-berry and their traditional flavors are for sale starting at just $3.50.

Available to order online, by phone, or in-person at Kings River Winery on Saturday.

You could also spice up your valentine's day dinner with Enzo's chili olive oil, or you can opt for heart shaped sweet treats.

Speaking of heart shaped, Fresno Street Eats will be offering a wide-range of special Valentine's Day treats at Tioga Sequoia on Friday.

"We have heart shaped taco boxes, heart shaped quesadilla, heart shaped sushi, heart shaped corn dogs, all kinds of heart shaped stuff," says Fresno Street Eats President Mike Oz.

On Valentines Day, if you find yourself alone, the Love Sux Loteria night is where you can celebrate Taco Tuesday and possibly meet someone to celebrate next Valentine's Day with.

In Clovis, you can customize a basket for your crush at Abigail's Candy Shop, sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Love is in full bloom at Flora Flower Co. in Fresno.

Owner Jaeleen Shaw says they personalize bouquets.

"Do they have a favorite color, favorite flower? What's their vibe? And we kinda go from there and tailor it based on what they give us."

Get your orders in early, but if you forget, they'll be open on Valentine's Day and on DoorDash.

Located at the Row, you can order from the flower wall or try out the D.I.Y. succulent bar.

New 'For the V' merchandise is available at the Kennel Marketplace, where you can get some puppy love from mascot Victor E Bulldog from 3 - 5 pm on Valentine's Day.

Spend $50 or more and you can get a free color changing cup.

Fresno State has a two for $10 deal on tickets for the men's basketball game against ranked San Diego State Feb. 15th.

Valentine's Day is on a school night.

So, if you want to celebrate early, Friday night is the Super Love Jam at the Save Mart Center, featuring Keith Sweat, Color me Badd and All-4-One.

Tickets are still on sale.

